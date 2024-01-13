SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.79. SOS shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 94,767 shares.

SOS Stock Down 11.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SOS during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SOS by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Stories

