STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 9,173.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 144.12%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

