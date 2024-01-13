Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$114.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STN

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$106.93 on Monday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$67.79 and a 52 week high of C$108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.1992783 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.