STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Down 44.1% in December

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management raised its position in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,384 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF comprises 8.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 52.51% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

TUGN stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. This is a boost from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

