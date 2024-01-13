Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$7.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.97. The company has a market cap of C$380.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.32. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of C$483.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.6105263 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 62,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,059.38. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 80,900 shares of company stock valued at $150,070 and have sold 2,182 shares valued at $3,938. Corporate insiders own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

