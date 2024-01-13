Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.47.

TSE TCW opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.34. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of C$855.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$252.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$268.87 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.5441176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,950.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

