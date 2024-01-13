Stifel Nicolaus Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $484.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $484.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAIA. Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $419.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $439.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.15. Saia has a 12 month low of $227.33 and a 12 month high of $461.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Saia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

