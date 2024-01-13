Stifel Nicolaus Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $149.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.10.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International stock opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

