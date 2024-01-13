Stifel Nicolaus Raises Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$4.00

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$2.50 to C$2.65 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC set a C$2.80 price objective on Vizsla Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$3.05 to C$2.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other Vizsla Silver news, Director Simon Cmrlec purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,050.00.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

