StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.50.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 16.5 %

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,250 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

