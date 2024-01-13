StockNews.com Lowers Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Euroseas Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $253.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.06. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.
Euroseas Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Euroseas by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
See Also
