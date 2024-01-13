StockNews.com Lowers Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Euroseas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $253.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.06. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Euroseas by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

