Strs Ohio Acquires 457 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Landstar System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Trading Up 2.2 %

LSTR stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.19. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.09.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

