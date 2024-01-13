Strs Ohio Buys 67,652 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,652 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.85. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RITM

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.