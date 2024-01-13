Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Owens Corning by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 206,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $149.26 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

