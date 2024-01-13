Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortive by 95,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,507,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,534,000 after buying an additional 999,436 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.