Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,979,000 after purchasing an additional 594,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTG opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

