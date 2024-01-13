Strs Ohio Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.