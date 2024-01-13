Strs Ohio Has $1.97 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 40.0% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.