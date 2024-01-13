Strs Ohio Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $222.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.01 and a 200-day moving average of $204.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $224.74.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CW. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

