Strs Ohio Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,067,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,994,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778 in the last ninety days. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.