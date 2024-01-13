Strs Ohio Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,212,000 after buying an additional 206,939 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,063,000 after purchasing an additional 259,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

