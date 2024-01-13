Strs Ohio Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,059 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 389.19%.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

