Strs Ohio Has $2.43 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 98,058.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $58,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Gentex

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.