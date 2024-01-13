Strs Ohio Has $2.64 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

