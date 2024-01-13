Strs Ohio Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after buying an additional 377,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,283,000 after buying an additional 261,306 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

