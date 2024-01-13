Strs Ohio Has $2 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 over the last 90 days. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX opened at $63.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

