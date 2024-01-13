Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.3 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

View Our Latest Report on TOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $3,109,723. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.