Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $26.62 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.47.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

