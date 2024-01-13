Strs Ohio Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in International Paper by 992.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $37.68 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Read Our Latest Report on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.