Strs Ohio Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $224.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Truist Financial upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

