Strs Ohio Purchases 3,107 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Strs Ohio increased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,357,000 after acquiring an additional 703,875 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 234,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.6 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $620,633.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,849,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,734 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

