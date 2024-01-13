Strs Ohio Purchases 6,276 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $163,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,521,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $25,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $25,015,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $18,741,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

