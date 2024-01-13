Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

