Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in News by 489.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 312,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 259,692 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,453 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

