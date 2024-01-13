Strs Ohio Sells 1,557 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.1 %

ALSN opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

