Strs Ohio Sells 3,123 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Bank of America raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

