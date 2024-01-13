Strs Ohio Sells 33,469 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,469 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

QDEL stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.97 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

