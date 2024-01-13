Strs Ohio Sells 4,203 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after acquiring an additional 997,119 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $64,463,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $64,467,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,608,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,640,000 after acquiring an additional 593,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.72%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.