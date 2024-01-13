Strs Ohio Sells 450,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of LUV opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

