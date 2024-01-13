Strs Ohio Sells 475 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,730,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,531.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,312.00 and a 1-year high of $1,617.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,492.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,506.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 14.09%.

In related news, Director Weston M. Hicks acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

