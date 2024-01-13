Strs Ohio Sells 51,000 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth $245,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Safehold by 521.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 55,956 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Safehold by 425.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 48,926 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Safehold by 29.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

SAFE stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is -9.16%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

