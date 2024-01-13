Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

