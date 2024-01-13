Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

SPH opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 67.71%.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,538 shares of company stock worth $1,183,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. CWM LLC raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

