Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGY. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.47.

Surge Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE:SGY opened at C$6.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$6.17 and a one year high of C$9.89. The company has a market cap of C$639.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.7104413 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

