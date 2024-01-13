Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

