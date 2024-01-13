Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $494.40 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a one year low of $327.56 and a one year high of $573.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.