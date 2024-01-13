TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 15,898 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 946,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 932.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 187,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 169,170 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 120,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

