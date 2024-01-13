TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 21,464 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $26,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

