TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 27,991 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $26,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $429.00 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $430.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.51 and a 200-day moving average of $398.19.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

