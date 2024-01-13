TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 362,565 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,565 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in agilon health were worth $26,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

agilon health Stock Performance

agilon health stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.53.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

